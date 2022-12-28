Minister award winners of Huawei national ICT competition | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has awarded 35 individuals for their excellence in the field of information and communication technology (ICT).

The awardees emerged from the about 400 students from over 50 universities across Nigeria, who competed for the national award. The competition, which held earlier in the month, was put together by Huawei, a global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Pantami, along side the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Dr. Chris Mayaiki; Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Igbinedion University Okada, University of Abuja, University of Port Harcourt, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Ahmadu Bello University, FUT Minna, Niger State University and Nile University were at the event.

10 students from University of Port Harcourt, ABU Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and University of Jos excelled among their pairs…