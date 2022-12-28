



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that “only a few civilians” were left in the eastern frontline town of Bakhmut that has endured months of fierce fighting. “Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there,” Zelensky said on Facebook. Following months of humiliating defeats Russian forces are now […]

The post 'Only a few civilians' left in Ukraine's Bakhmut: Zelensky appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper