



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Ekiti on Tuesday, with a call for massive votes for the party’s candidates all over the country in the 2023 general elections. Inaugurating the council in Ado-Ekiti, Mr Eddy Olafeso, the Former Zonal chairman, South West PDP, urged PDP members in the state […]

The post PDP inaugurates Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper