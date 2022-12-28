Police arrest 780 suspects, rescue 206 kidnap victims in Kaduna State | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police in Kaduna State arrested at least 780 crime suspects and recovered 1,446 rustled livestock in 2022.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Yekini Ayoku told a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday that the police also secured the conviction 116 of the suspects during the year.

He said the police rescued 206 kidnap victims, recovered 49 rifles and other guns; neutralised 21 bandits and confiscated 15 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp during the period.

He added that the police also recovered 1,359 rounds of live ammunition and 17 bandits’ operational motorcycles in 2022.

Ayoku noted that measures put in place led to remarkable achievements recorded in the fight against armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling, among others.

He said the police were keeping tab and monitoring developments on the political scene preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

“I have had two meetings with stakeholders in the political process to ensure seamless, peaceful…