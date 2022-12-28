Road accident claims 10, injures six on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway | The Guardian Nigeria News

An accident involving a commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday has claimed 10 lives and injured six others.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Adekanye said the lone accident that happened around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday around the Guru Mahajji area, involved a commercial bus with registration number TRK 135 ZY and a hit and run truck carrying a container.

He said the commercial bus which was travelling overnight from Malumfashi ,Kastiina State, suddenly came across the truck carrying container that was driving against traffic.

Adekanye said that the bus, in order to avoid the truck, hit the container and fell into a ditch resulting in the death of 10 persons and injured six others while the truck run away.

He said the total number of people involved in the accident were 18 which comprises 17 male adults and a male…