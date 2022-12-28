Salary Review: FG to make position known in 2023 – Ngige





The Federal Government says it will soon make a pronouncement on salary increase for civil servants to meet up with the economic realities in the country occasioned by inflation. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja The minister said already the Presidential […]

