WhatsApp to stop working on 49 smartphones from December 31 | The Guardian Nigeria News

META-owned platform, WhatsApp will stop working on a total of 49 smartphones this year. WhatsApp routinely ends support for older Android smartphones and iPhones. These devices are usually old and outdated devices that have long stopped receiving regular software and security updates and are no longer secure enough to use. As is customary, WhatsApp is ending support for a whole bunch of devices this year as well.

According to a report by GizChina, this year’s list includes around 50 smartphones including the ones from companies such as Samsung, Apple, Sony and Huawei. The report says that WhatsApp will stop working for a total of 49 devices starting December 31, 2022.

First, the Meta-owned messaging app will stop releasing new features, features updates and bug fixes for these smartphones. After some time, the company will completely end support for these smartphones.

Once that happens, users of these smartphones will no longer be able to send messages or make…