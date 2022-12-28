Yobe APC shares N50m to 178 ward executives | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has doled out N50 million to the 178 party ward executives in Yobe State to empower them for the electioneering.

Each of the executive committee members from Damaturu, Gulani, Gujba, Fika, Fune, Potiskum and Nangere local councils will get N20,000.

Disbursing the money, yesterday, in Fika town, the APC Chairman in Yobe, Mohammed Gadaka, disclosed: “Today’s disbursement was to boost your financial capabilities during the campaigns in each of the 178 wards across the state.

“The empowerment was meant to assist you for contributing immensely in various ways in the electioneering towards the expected victory of APC in the 2023 general elections in the state.”

He, therefore, charged them to come out en masse during the elections, urging eligible voters to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) without further delay.