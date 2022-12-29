Abuja court bars SSS from arresting, detaining or interrogating CBN Gov over alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Territory High Court has restrained the State Security Services (SSS) from instigating arrest, arresting or detaining the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele over allegations of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

An Incorporated Trustee of Forum for the Accountability and Good Leadership had instituted a legal action against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria over an attempt to arrest and detain Emefiele for alleged economic crimes.

In an originating Notion No. GAR/CV/41/2022, dated December 19 and filed the same day, the applicant asked the court to declare that the continuous harassment, intimidation, threats, restriction of free movement, abuse of the right of office, surreptitious moves to arrest, and humiliation of the CBN Governor, over “trumped-up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices…