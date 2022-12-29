Buhari pays tribute to Obiozor, Ohaneze President-General | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he is deeply saddened by the passing of Professor George Obiozor, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Obiozor, a revered retired diplomat, died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

The President in a statement extended his condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President noted that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

“The President believes that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

“President…