Delta sacks contractor, re-awards Ayakoromo Bridge contract | The Guardian Nigeria News

Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced his administration had re-awarded Ayakoromo Bridge contract to Setraco Nigeria, assuring that the project would be completed as promised.

Okowa gave the assurance at the party’s campaign at Burutu, headquarters of Burutu Council.

The governor said the government, weeks ago, revoked the contract due to poor performance by the former contractor. He did not, however, disclosed how much was committed to the project, but simply said Setraco would mobilise to site next week.

The governor expressed gratitude to the people of the area for consistent support to the PDP over the years.

“My dear people of Burutu Council, I thank you for all your support for our party candidates over the years.

“We have also reciprocated your support by constructing concrete pavement of all internal roads in Burutu town.

“We constructed modern market and built…