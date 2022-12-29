Do your job but don’t harass or intimidate Emefiele – Niger Delta youths tell DSS | The Guardian Nigeria News

Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NDENYLC) has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) to concentrate on investigating alleged infractions in the administration of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) instead of intimidating and harassing the Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele.

The Youths in a statement, Thursday in Abuja by it’s President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh cautioned detractors and their sponsors from truncating the transformative policies recently introduced by the CBN.

According to Obieh, Niger Delta youths are watching with with keen interest, saying that the outcome of the investigation by the DSS will determine their next action.

Statement reads: “We have discovered that since the implementation of cashless policy and change of naira notes, a policy that doesn’t go well with some political class they have ever since been looking for means to disrepute the hard working and dedicated Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele. This is the…