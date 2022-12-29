EFCC commences sale of forfeited properties | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded plans to conduct the sale of properties that are subject to Final Forfeiture Orders.

The Commission had on Saturday, December 24, 2022 publicly announced the commencement of the auction exercise with advertorials in major newspapers inviting bids for the properties.

According to the Commission, interested persons or organizations have until 12:00 noon Monday, 9th January, 2023 to submit their bids.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the properties consisting of 61 Units of Luxury Apartments, Plots of Lands and Apartments across the country are being offered for sale in accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

The distribution of the properties are: 24 Units of luxurious block of flats at Banana Island,…