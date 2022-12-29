Fire at Kara bridge market destroys goods worth millions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Traders at Ajimula International Market, by Kara Bridge, Isheri Olofin, Ogun State today recorded losses as fire ravaged the market.

The fire burnt consumables and non-consumables that include, including polythene bags, plastic, nylon, motorcycles and others in makeshift structures spread over an acre of land. The fire, which reportedly started at about 10:00 a.m. was prevented from spreading to adjoining structures by Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, without any recorded injury or fatality. The agency said it got a call regarding the incident at about 11:53 a.m. and commenced combating the fire at about 12:05 p.m., following the arrival of the first fire crew from Alausa, before their Ikeja counter-parts joined and the fire was finally put out at about 1:59 p.m.

Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, lamented that fire and related emergencies kept rising in spite of preventive and proactive measures devised by the agency. She said…