Foundation canvasses better deal for parents of children with special needs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Founder of Oyetty Foundation for Special Parents, Mrs. Oyetola Akande, has advocated support for parents and caregivers of children with special needs to check physical, mental and psychological exhaustion, as well as give them optimal care.

Making the appeal yesterday at the official launch of the organisation in Lagos, Akande noted that parents suffer from trauma and several other challenges that come with catering for these special kids.

She said parents and caregivers also forfeit their dreams, careers, goals and aspirations to care for these children.

According to her, over the years, children-oriented charity organisations and institutions have focused and still continue to concentrate mainly on children who are sick, disabled and/or with special needs without attention to the parents and caregivers.

This, she said, spurred the move to establish a foundation that will support and care for parents of these children, who are neglected to face their problems alone.

“As a…