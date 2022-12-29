Kogi residents express joy over Buhari’s visit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Residents of Kogi on Thursday expressed gladness and excitement over President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kogi for commissioning of Gov Yahaya Bello’s legacy projects.

A cross section of residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, described the visit on Thursday as the best thing that had happened to Kogi since Bello’s assumption of office as Governor on Jan 27, 2016.

Mrs Eunice Idoko, a retired teacher, said “this is the first time President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting Kogi since he became our leader.

“We, the residents of Kogi, are very grateful to the president for appreciating and considering what our governor is doing in terms of infrastructure development, ” she said.

Also speaking, Sunday Karimi, APC flag bearer, Kogi West Senatorial District, said the visit was in fulfillment of what was long overdue and expected by Nigerians to witness President Buhari’s visit to Kogi.

Karimi said that he as other residents of Kogi were very…