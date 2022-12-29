



Academy-Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a head-to-toe fit from the ACTIVELY BLACK X MARVEL collaborative collection — WAKANDA ATHLETICS. Lupita, who most recently starred in the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can be seen giving the Wakandan salute to her 10+million followers, while sporting a look […]

The post Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off Marvels Collaborative Actively Black X appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper