Person of the Year 2022: Victims of Russia-Ukraine war

In a year international diplomacy and political actors failed to etch a more humane world, we remember people of the world – the helpless victims of their failure and needless anguish of global proportion.

Annus horribilis fittingly sums up 2022. It was a year of World War that wasn’t. Yet, the entire globe felt the scorching heat of a conflagration that is typical of a bygone century. Indeed, it was one of those horrible years when politics of a globalised world made no real sense!

Never in the history of international relations has a seemingly ordinary cross-border threat of aggression between two neighbours gained international currency and its ripple effects shattering lives and decent living in cities beyond.

Truly, when Russian military forces fired missiles into Ukrainian cities on February 24, not many outside the diplomatic space were bothered. After all, it was a routine ‘family affair’ between two Soviet cousins.

But when warships got in the way of wheat…