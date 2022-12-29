Putin welcomes return to power of Israel's Netanyahu







Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the Israeli government, noting an intention to strengthen cooperation, the Kremlin said. Israel’s hawkish veteran Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country’s history. […]

