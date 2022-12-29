Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn domestic loan request for capital projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request of N819.54bn domestic loan meant to fix the infrastructure destroyed by floods across the country.

The approval followed the adoption of a report presented by the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Rep. Muktar Betara, at the plenary on Wednesday.

Buhari had last week sought the approval of the lawmakers for N819.54bn supplementary budget in a letter read by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila

The President said the request was meant for the capital expenditure component of the 2022 budget.

The new borrowing increased the Federal Government’s domestic borrowing in 2022 to N3.33trn.

Presenting the report, Betara explained that the total sum of N819, 536,937,813 was for the under-mentioned Ministries, “Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development N69,247,175,770

Others are: Federal Ministry of Works and Housing N704,789,762,043, Federal Capital Territory N30,000,000,000 and Federal…