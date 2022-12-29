Tinubu pays tribute to Ohaneze leader, Prof. George Obiozor





Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress’ (APC) 2023 presidential candidate paid tributes to the departed President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, on Thursday in Lagos. He said Obiozor lived a distinguished life of service to Nigeria and to Ndigbo. Tinubu gave the tribute in a condolence message issue by his media aide, […]

