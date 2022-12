The Senate, yesterday, witnessed a rowdy session, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid to have the National Assembly legitimise and ‘restructure’ N22.7 trillion extended to the Federal Government through Ways and Means (W&M) financing by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The post Uproar as lawmakers halt Buhari’s plan to restructure N22.7tr CBN overdraft, okay N21.827tr 2023 budget appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper