The Coalition of Muslim Women for Adebule (COMWA) has donated food items to widows and needy women in Lagos West Senatorial District through their programme tagged ‘Zero Hunger’. The group donated rice, tomato paste, groundnut oil and Maggi to about 100 women. The convener, Rashidah Adebari, said the gesture was an effort to give succour […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





