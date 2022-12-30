Court remands welder over alleged phone theft at OAU campus | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday remanded one Bada Oladapo, 34, over alleged theft of phone at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec 23, around 04:06 a.m. at Fajuyi Hall of OAU Campus, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant unlawfully entered into the hall with intent to commit felony.

Osayintuyi said that the defendant stole one Tecno A4 Blue colour Android phone valued at N35,000 with N15,000 cash belonging to one Andulsalam Abdulfatai.

According to him, the offence contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of entering and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Omoyeni Oluwatosin, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most Liberal terms with a promise that her client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate O.B. Adediwura did…