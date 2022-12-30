Emmanuel inaugurates starch factory, 22km roads in Oruk Anam | The Guardian Nigeria News

Emmanuel inaugurates starch factory, 22km road Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has inaugurated an industrial starch factory, a 14 km Ikot Ikara-Ikot Akpan Essien-Ikot Oto Ibesit Road and another 4.9 km Ibesit Okpokoro-Ikot Ibritam Road, with 2.85km outfall drains all in Obot Akara Council.

Performing the inauguration at the Ibesit axis of the projects, the governor expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of Oruk Anam youths with contractors and investors in the area, assuring them of completing at least 60 km of roads, 4 bridges and other development projects before leaving office.

“Let me appreciate the communities, earnestly, if we had done like this from the beginning, today we would have gone far, but despite that, I want to say that there is still a lot to be done in Oruk Anam.

“I promised Oruk Anam that before I leave office I will construct not less than 60km of roads with four bridges and the one we are commissioning today is about 22km. Very soon I will…