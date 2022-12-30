Fire at Kara bridge market destroys goods worth millions





Traders at Ajimula International Market, by Kara Bridge, Isheri Olofin, Ogun State, yesterday, recorded losses as fire ravaged the market. The fire burnt consumables and non-consumables that include, polythene bags, plastic, nylon, motorcycles and others in makeshift structures spread over an acre of land. The fire, which reportedly started at about 10:00a.m. was stopped from […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper