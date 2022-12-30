



The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has charged voters not to be discouraged, but be inspired to vote by the new Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) innovation, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which, he said, has provided better platform for the protection of votes. He expressed […]

The post Otti lauds BVAS, charges voters to be inspired to vote appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper