You are insulting sensibilities of Ndigbo, LP tells Atiku — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Labour Party (LP) in the South East, yesterday, tackled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his recent comment while flagging off his campaign at Awka, Anambra State.

Atiku was quoted as saying that he is a “stepping stone” to the president of the South East extraction.

Responding to Atiku, LP insisted that the comment is an “insult” to the people of the zone, stressing that there is no better way to describe the statement than “insensitive.”

National Vice Chairman of the party in the South East, Chief Innocent Okeke, said: “At a time the country is on the brink of division, occasioned by nepotism and dominance of a particular region in governance, and the yearning for unity, as well as equity is on the front burner, Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front.

“Asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of Northern-Fulani-Muslim-ticket, when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999,…