At least 15 people were killed in western Mexico on Friday when the bus they were traveling in flipped over and crashed, local authorities said.{ad}The victims were tourists on their way back to the city of Leon in the central state of Guanajuato when the accident happened in the state of Nayarit, according to a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper