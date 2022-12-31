2023: APC Diaspora leaders rally support for Tinubu, want full-fledged ministry % % % % % % % % | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress(APC) stakeholders in Diaspora, under the aegis of APC Diaspora Leaders, have promised to support the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to realise his ambition in 2023. {ad}

Mr Sanni David, APC Diaspora Leaders Global Publicity Secretary, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that the leaders gave the assurance at virtual meeting convened by their chairman, Mr Olabode Ajimijere.

David noted that meeting brought together diaspora progressive members and professionals from over 20 countries including Prince Ade Omole, Director, Diaspora Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

According to him, the meeting is one of the largest gathering of Nigerians in Diaspora with unity of purpose.

“The conference was robust and full of positive energy with the willingness by Nigerians in Diaspora to drive the realisation of Tinubu/Shettima ticket come 2023.

“Tinubu is one of our own as an extension of Nigerians…