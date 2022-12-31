Akeredolu backs BACSAAN on urgent action against climate change | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has thrown his weight behind the Builders And Construction Skilled Artisans Association of Nigeria (BACSAAN) on tackling the effects of climate change in the country. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has thrown his weight behind the Builders And Construction Skilled Artisans Association of Nigeria (BACSAAN) on tackling the effects of climate change in the country.

Akeredolu, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Multilateral, Mr Felix Alonge, expressed his support during the inauguration of the women-led arm of BACSAAN in Ondo State and its southwest zonal coordinators.

The statement was made available to newsmen in Abuja by the state’s Publicity Secretary of the association, Mrs Temilola Odetola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BACSAAN was established to assist in dissemination of government’s policies and programmes, build a stronger force for securing government’s recognition, patronage and partnership in combating climate change effects.

The association consists of professionals in building, construction, art, craft and allied fields.

