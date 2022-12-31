Bello assents to 2023 appropriation bill of N172bn | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has assented to the State’s 2023 appropriation bill of N172billion approved by the State House of Assembly.

Bello, who signed the bill at the Lugard House, Lokoja, on Friday, commended the doggedness and patriotism of the lawmakers and staffers of the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget is made up N101 billion as recurrent expenditure and N70. 74 billion as capital expenditure.

The governor, who appreciated the efforts of the lawmakers in passing the bill in record time, appreciated the cordial relationship between his administration and the Legislative arm of government.

“I wish to commend the doggedness and patriotism of the lawmakers in ensuring that the right thing is done always, which has helped in moving the state forward.

“It’s a fact that the synergy between the three arms of government in the state will continue to yield positive results as evident in the smooth running of government…