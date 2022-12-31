Food shortage: I will establish Enugu Strategic Food Reserve in 2023, says Frank Nweke





The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke, has pledged to establish Enugu Strategic Food Reserve (ESFR) to end food shortage in the state if elected in 2023. {ad} Nweke stated this in a statement issued by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin on Saturday in Enugu. He said the initiative […]

