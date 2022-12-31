Multichoice Nigeria launches pop-up channel this festive season | The Guardian Nigeria News

By introducing a special holiday offer of the M-net All Black Entertainment pop-up channel, MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay Tv service provider, celebrates the holiday season with Nigerians.

The station, which debuted on December 15th, 2022, will broadcast for 19 days until January 3rd, 2023. The new pop-up channel is accessible on GOtv Supa package Ch. 29 and DStv Compact to Premium packages Ch. 111. It will feature movies and television shows made by studios with a majority of black owners, including high-profile productions from Hollywood and other countries. The station will show action movies daily, including Rush Hour 3, Equalizer, Miami Vice, Ride Along, and others.

Customers can watch the best black entertainment on their TVs this Christmas season thanks to MultiChoice’s free subscription to this station. Customers can be confident that they will never run out of entertainment options because of the abundance of black-centric content offered on this…