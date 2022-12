Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has declared the state as home for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with high optimism of victory in the 2023 general elections. A statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, said that Lalong stated this during a meeting with the party’s stakeholders […]

