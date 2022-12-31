Timeless black | The Guardian Nigeria News

The pouring December/January harmattan season may just put you at a ‘what to wear’ dilemma for the festive occasions if you’re not aware of the magical and timeless elements of black outfits.



A black outfit is that bridge between wardrobe confusion for all the possible reasons and absolute elegance. Of course the harmattan season comes with a mix of cold and dust and if any outfit is going to stand the test of this time whilst keeping you elegant all day long, it is a black one.



However, if the dilemma is more about what to wear rather than the weather, your best bet is also a black outfit as this is where the fashion saying that “when in doubt, wear black” comes in.



More importantly, the psychology of colour in all its shades has revealed that black which cannot exactly be regarded as a colour indicates recognition and power. This is why a black outfit symbolises timeless class and style. Hence, if your wardrobe is lacking not one but a number of…