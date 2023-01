Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would reopen the nation’s borders, if elected at the 2023 general elections.

Source: Guardian Newspaper