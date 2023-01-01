I’ve tried my best to serve as president —Buhari — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• President List Security, Economy, Anti-corruption As Priorities In Last 5 Months

• Pledges Electoral Will Of Nigerians’ll Be Achieved

• 2023, Year Dreams’ll Come True – APC Presidential Campaign Team

• Atiku Urges Hope Despite Harrowing Experience

• Labour Says Workers Going Through Dark Tunnel, Expects Turn-around With General Elections

• Berates Presidential Candidates On Petrol Subsidy Pronouncement

• Fayemi, NASFAT, Omo-Agege, Oluwo, Others Preach Peace, Tolerance

As President Muhammadu Buhari enters the last year of his second term in office today and prepares to exit in a few months, he has, again, told Nigerians that he tried his best to serve the country as President.

In his New Year message yesterday, which he used to sum up achievements of his administration in the last seven and a half years, and also highlight action plans for the remainder of his time in office, Buhari said he welcomes both accolades and criticisms of his performance by all.

He said…