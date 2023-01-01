Man Utd’s Rashford dropped for ‘disciplinary’ reasons: Ten Hag % % % % % | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s Premier League match at Wolves for “internal disciplinary” reasons.

United manager Erik ten Hag revealed during a pre-match television interview that Rashford had been axed for the game.

The 25-year-old had been in good club form this season, scoring in each of United’s last two games, including a fine individual effort in the League Cup fourth round win over Burnley last week.

Rashford also scored three goals for England at the World Cup, where Gareth Southgate’s men reached the quarter-finals.

However, Rashford was not included in the United starting line-up at Molineux on Saturday as Alejandro Garnacho came…