Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media | The Guardian Nigeria News

A member of Iran’s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said Sunday, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini’s death sparked nationwide unrest.

Iran has been rocked by protests dubbed “riots” by the authorities since Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

“A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals,” official news agency IRNA reported, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

IRNA said protesters had gathered late Saturday in the city, about 470 kilometres (290 miles) south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.

They rallied in front of the regional administration building and other locations in Semirom, it added.

“Security forces were deployed to establish order in the city and, in some cases, clashes occurred with…