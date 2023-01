Seven Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) depots have been sealed in Lagos, Calabar, Warri, Port Harcourt and Oghara in Delta State by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), for selling above ex-depot price.

