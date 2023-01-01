Omo-Agege, in New Year message, restates vow to deliver result oriented governance in Delta





Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has told Deltans that he will continue to stand with them in the struggle for liberation from bad leadership. He also restated his pledge to deliver, when elected, result-oriented governance, achieve a modern, forward-looking economy, and build a robust Delta State […]

