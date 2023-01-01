Unite, take back your nation – Obi urges Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has called on all Nigerians to unite their efforts in the journey of taking back the nation.

“We should arise to take back our country from the cold hands of corruption, insecurity and unproductivity,” Obi said in his New Year message to the nation issued by his media aide, Mr Valentine Obienyem in Enugu on Sunday.

Obi said that “2023 is a very critical year that will determine the next direction of the nation”.

He explained that the nation could not continue in its retrogressive movement in the coming years, as that would result in total collapse of the nation.

“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy.

“The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in 2023, and make it work,” he said.

Calling on Nigerians to support him in saving the nation, Obi restated his commitment to…