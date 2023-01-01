We created 268 new districts in Plateau – Lalong | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has announced that his administration created 268 new districts, two new Chiefdoms and restored three Chiefdoms scrapped by the previous administration.

The governor disclosed these in a state wide broadcast to mark the new year on Sunday in Jos.

He said that the action was part of his administration`s commitment to social justice and inclusive governance.

“We have kept faith with the policy of giving every part of the state a sense of belonging.

“ This is in addition to installing new traditional rulers to replace those who had died and the stools were vacant.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise the Chiefdoms which are yet to conclude the process of filling vacant stools to do so without further delay, “ he said.

He said that his administration also initiated the process of considering the creation of new development areas, to bring governance closer to the grassroots, urging stakeholders and Plateau people to support the…