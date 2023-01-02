Adamawa police warn politicians against engaging security agents in politics | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adamawa State Police Command has warned politicians against engaging police officers and other security agents into politicking for better security ahead of the 2023 general election.

This is contained in a statement by the state command spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, on Monday.

Nguroje noted that the command has engaged in tactical meetings and conferences with various stakeholders to build solid standard operating procedures and strategic action plans geared toward having a seamless electoral process for the forthcoming elections.

He stated that the strategy is in line with the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to deepen the democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation.

Nguroje added that the command has also designed a security template to operate within the context of the new Electoral laws.

According to him, the Co-Chairman of the Inter-Agency Collaborative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) CP…