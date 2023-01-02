



Stakeholders in the environment sector have expressed readiness to tackle climate change crisis through advocacy, adaptation, mitigation, tree planting and ecological restoration. The experts have kick-started an awareness campaign on climate change issues through inter-school debate and engaging students in the Go-Green project. The Go-Green project is an initiative of the Shehu Maikoli Foundation, Sokoto; […]

The post Climate Change: Stakeholders urge support for green culture in Sokoto appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper