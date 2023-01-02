Eight years without taking off, Cross River insists Bakassi Deep Seaport project on course

24 mins ago
Cross River State government has assured residents and potential investors that the multibillion naira Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 275km Superhighway projects are still on course despite challenges. The two projects were conceived in 2015 at the beginning of Governor Ben Ayade’s administration to boost the state’s economy, create employment and make the state…
Bose Odusanya and Muiz Adegoke, at the weekend, won the male and female categories of the 54th Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships. The contest was held at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Stadium, Lagos. In continuation of her title-winning streak, Odusanya white-washed Anu Anjuwon 4-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6)…
