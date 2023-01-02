Obasanjo seeking a third term through Obi, says Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala





A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was seeking a third term by proxy through his endorsement of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Obasanjo formally endorsed Obi for the February 25 election, saying that the former Anambra State Governor has an edge over other candidates. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper