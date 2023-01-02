Troubled parties, shaky presidential ballots as threats to 2023 poll







Next to the widespread insecurity in the country and violent attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by hoodlums, is the danger posed by internal rumblings within some of the 18 regular political parties fielding in the 2023 poll. Interestingly, the situation in the political parties have put the country’s judiciary […]

