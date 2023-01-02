Two Senegal MPs get six-month terms for hitting colleague | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two Senegalese opposition MPs were handed six-month jail terms on Monday for physically attacking a female colleague in parliament.

In a case that sparked anguished debate about democracy in Senegal, pro-government legislator Amy Ndiaye was slapped and then kicked in the belly during a chaotic session in the National Assembly.

MPs Mamadou Niang and Massata Samb were each given six-month prison terms after a trial that began on December 19.

They were also each fined 100,000 CFA francs CFA ($150) and ordered to pay five million francs in damages.

Prosecutors had sought two-year terms.

The bust up happened on December 1, during a routine vote on the justice ministry’s budget.

It was sparked by remarks Ndiaye had made about Serigne Moustapha Sy, an influential Muslim leader who supports the opposition but is not a lawmaker.

After order was restored, Ndiaye fainted and was given hospital treatment — her lawyer Baboucar Cisse said she was pregnant and there were fears she could lose…